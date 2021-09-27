Authorities have released the names of two people who died following a crash Saturday in Andover.

Donald Richardson, 34, of Ham Lake, died at the scene while Melissa Iverson, 23, of Anoka, died after she was airlifted to a hospital, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Richardson was driving a car north in the 16400 block of County Road 7 when he collided with a southbound pickup just after 10 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

A four-year-old boy who was in Richardson's car remained in a hospital in critical condition Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Two people in the pickup truck, a 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, were still hospitalized Monday in serious but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

