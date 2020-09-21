GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities have identified the third victim who died when a single-engine plane crashed into a quarry lake in Washington County on Sept. 13.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner on Monday said 30-year-old Grace Addae, of Eden Prairie, was aboard the Cessna plane that went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove.
Authorities said earlier that 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, also died in the crash.
The plane's flight originated at Fleming Field in South St. Paul.
