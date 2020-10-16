Authorities have released the name of the teenager shot earlier this month near a gas station in the North Side’s Jordan neighborhood.

Da’vontae Rayvion Wallace, 16, who went by the nickname “Day Day” was shot around 4 p.m. Oct. 7 near the intersection of N. Lowry and Logan avenues and died of “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A dispute between two groups of people escalated into the shooting near the Full Stop Gas and Food station, police said at the time.

“This is truly a heartbreaking time for me,” the teen’s father, Issaclerome Watson, wrote on a GoFundMe fundraising web page to help cover funeral expenses. “All around bright young man. That’s gone way too soon.” the post continued.

Police continue to investigate.