Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday by Carver County sheriff’s deputies as he held a woman hostage on the Mendota Bridge.

Arlan Kaleb Schultz, 31, of Richfield died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a report released Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Schultz was killed about 5:35 a.m. Monday after a chase that began in Chaska and ended with his death after several hours of negotiation as he held a woman at gunpoint on the bridge over the Minnesota River.

Chaska police were called to a residence on the 400 block of Yellow Brick Circle about 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud. A man later identified as Schultz was armed and threatening to shoot a woman.

Schultz took off in a vehicle with the woman and police pursued. Officers from several agencies joined the pursuit as Schultz drove along Hwy. 212 and other freeways. Police used tire-deflating spikes to stop his vehicle on the Mendota Bridge.

For several hours, police made “extensive efforts” to convince Schultz to surrender, Kamerud said. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was unharmed.

The bridge, on a busy route near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, was closed for nearly 12 hours.