A young woman's poignant tattoo was among information the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office shared last week that led to identification of her body.

On Friday, the medical examiner asked the public to help identify the woman, who was white, between the ages of 18 and 25, 5 feet 5 and 129 pounds. She had been wearing a necklace with the Leo zodiac symbol and a blue beaded bracelet.

And she had these words tattooed on her upper right leg: "Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive."

On Saturday, the medical examiner identified the woman as Anna Maria Daher, 20, of Fridley. She died on the morning of Aug. 22 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The cause and manner of Daher's death remained under investigation, the medical examiner said.

