The poignant words of a tattoo were among information the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office shared that led to identification of a young woman whose body came into its custody last week.

On Friday, the agency asked the public to help identify the woman, who it said was white, between the ages of 18 and 25, 5 feet 5 and 129 pounds. She had been wearing a necklace with the Leo zodiac symbol and a blue beaded bracelet.

And she had these words tattooed on her upper right leg: "Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive."

On Saturday, the medical examiner identified the woman as Anna Maria Daher, 20, of Fridley. She died on the morning of Aug. 22 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The cause and manner of Daher's death remain under investigation, the medical examiner said.