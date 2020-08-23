Authorities have identified a woman who drowned last month in a residential pool in St. Louis Park.
Hannah J. Salo, 27, of Brooklyn Center, drowned on July 4 in a pool at a home in the 6600 block of Eliot View, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office water patrol investigated the incident and determined that the drowning was accidental.
