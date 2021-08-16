Authorities on Monday identified the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on an interstate in Fridley.

Racquel M. Love, 52, of St. Paul, suffered fatal injuries after crashing her car about 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 8 while eastbound on Interstate 694 near the Hwy. 65 exit, the Hennepin Medical Examiner's Office said.

Emergency responders took Love to HCMC, where she died the next morning, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The State Patrol said Love's car hit a median wall, crossed multiple lanes of traffic and rolled into a ditch. Love did not have on a seat belt, the patrol said.

A passenger in the car, William B. Davis, 73, of Brooklyn Park, suffered noncritical injuries. David had on his seat belt, according to the patrol.

