Authorities have identified a woman who died last week in Maple Grove in a three-vehicle crash in which alcohol may have been a factor.
Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck that occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday.
A 31-year-old male driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. His identity has not been released.
The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and later released pending charges, according to police.
Police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach alleged that O'Leary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene. Toxicology test results have not been released. A message was left with O'Leary seeking a response to the police account.
