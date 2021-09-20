Authorities have identified a woman who died last week in Maple Grove in a three-vehicle crash in which alcohol may have been a factor.

Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck that occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday.

A 31-year-old male driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. His identity has not been released.

The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and later released pending charges, according to police.

Police Cmdr. Jon Wetter­nach alleged that O'Leary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene. Toxicology test results have not been released. A message was left with O'Leary seeking a response to the police account.

