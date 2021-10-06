Authorities have identified the woman who was killed allegedly by her boyfriend and discarded in a Bloomington dumpster last week.

Samantha S. Farah, 24, suffered numerous stab wounds and other injuries on Sept. 27 in her Nicollet Court apartment home in the 8900 block of S. Wentworth Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Nasri A. Abdilahi, 23, was charged in Hennepin County District Court two days later with second-degree intentional murder and fleeing police. Abdilahi remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of Nov. 4 court appearance. The charges did not offer a possible motive.

Abdilahi, Farah and their 1-year-old daughter lived at the complex, where police located her body.

Abdilahi fled the scene in a car, striking a police squad car parked at the entrance, the charges read. Police pursued him to Minneapolis, where they eventually stopped and arrested him. The child was in the car with him and not physically harmed during the incident.

