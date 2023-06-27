Authorities say a woman found dead on a frontage road in Fort Ripley, Minn., over the weekend was likely hit by a car.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Angela McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley.

A passerby called law enforcement about 6 a.m. Sunday after spotting a body lying in the road near the intersection of Legend Lane, a frontage road that runs along the southbound side of Hwy. 371, and Killian Road.

Investigators from the sheriff's office said Monday "the victim is believed to have died as a result of being struck by a vehicle."

The Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.