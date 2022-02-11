Authorities on Friday identified the 94-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle in a Bloomington drug store parking lot and died.
Anne M. Igoe, of Bloomington, was struck early Sunday afternoon outside the Walgreens at the intersection of S. Lyndale Avenue and W. 98th Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Several people in the area at the time rushed to the woman's aid, police said, but she was declared dead at the scene.
The driver called 911 to report the crash and stayed at the scene, Deputy Police Chief Kim Clauson said.
The driver "was backing out of a parking space," a statement from Clauson read.
