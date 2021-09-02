Authorities have identified the 79-year-old woman who was run over and killed near a Hopkins intersection last week.
Benita Kowalczyk was struck by a car shortly before 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Cambridge Street to the west of N. Blake Road, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
Kowalczyk, of St. Louis Park, was transported to HCMC and died there that night, the examiner's office said.
Police said Thursday that Kowalczyk was walking south across Cambridge in the middle of the block and was hit by a car heading east.
The driver stopped and called 911, while people nearby came to the woman's aid, police said.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
