Authorities on Monday identified the two men who were fatally shot over the weekend outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub, where eight others were hit by gunfire.

Christopher R. Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, and Charlie B. Johnson, 21, of Golden Valley, were both shot outside the Monarch in the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Among the others who were wounded, one was in critical condition and remains so as of midday Monday, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police said shots erupted at bar closing time when two men got into a "verbal confrontation" on the crowded sidewalk.

A Bloomington man, 23, was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged as of early Monday afternoon. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they have been charged.

The casualty-laden bloodshed accounted for two of the four people slain in the city over the weekend, prompting police to bring in outside help in the effort to quell the violence.

The call for additional law enforcement also comes in the wake of three children ages 11 and under who were hit by gunfire in recent weeks, killing one and seriously injuring two. No arrests have been made in any of those deaths.

Johnson went out with friends on Friday night to celebrate their graduation the next day from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

Johnson and his friends were walking home when they got hit by stray gunfire, his father, Greg Johnson, said Sunday. A close friend stayed nearby and tried to provide "aid and comfort."

"He was a ray of sunshine without a mean bone in his body," Greg Johnson said of his son.

The medical examiner also disclosed on Monday the identity of a man who was fatally shot Friday in north Minneapolis.

Jarvis L. Haynes, 27, of Brooklyn Park, was hit by gunfire in a thigh and died that day at North Memorial Health Hospital. Police have announced no arrests in that shooting.

At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification near N. 26th and Logan avenues, receiving a report of a vehicle crash at the same spot as they headed there, according to police spokesman John Elder.

They found Haynes in a vehicle and suffering from several gunshot wounds. A second man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial by private vehicle. Police believe he was also shot at 26th and Logan.

A third person involved in the crash, a woman, suffered medical distress and was taken to a hospital, police said. She was not shot, Elder said.

