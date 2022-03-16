Authorities have identified the teenage driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Oakdale.
Tucker J. Rautio, 18, of Lake Elmo, died in the collision about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. 5th Street and Hadley Avenue, police said Tuesday.
The other driver, Dan Kong, of Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, according to police.
Police have declined to say anything more about how the crash occurred.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Authorities ID teen driver killed in overnight collision in Oakdale
The other driver survived his injuries from the overnight crash.
Local
These are Minnesota's top greenhouse gas polluters
About 100 facilities in Minnesota generate about 25% of the state's total greenhouse gases.
Music
Billie Eilish's meteoric rise keeps burning in overdue St. Paul arena debut
REVIEW: The "Bad Guy" singer did good living up to the pre-COVID hype with her sold-out Xcel Center show.
Local
Deputy who shot woman after car chase in northwestern Minnesota identified
The victim told the Star Tribune the deputy fired as she was removing a gun from her shirt.
Minneapolis
Head of Minneapolis police oversight commission resigns
Abigail Cerra, chair of the Police Conduct Oversight Commission, said a combination of passivity and active resistance within the city made the work futile.