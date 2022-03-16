Authorities have identified the teenage driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Oakdale.

Tucker J. Rautio, 18, of Lake Elmo, died in the collision about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. 5th Street and Hadley Avenue, police said Tuesday.

The other driver, Dan Kong, of Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, according to police.

Police have declined to say anything more about how the crash occurred.