Authorities on Monday identified a 26-year-old man who drowned while swimming last week in Lake Minnetonka.
Benjamin A. Garcia Lopez of Apple Valley was swimming late Thursday afternoon off Commons Beach in Excelsior, went under and died that evening, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
A water patrol deputy and a state Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the water and pulled Garcia Lopez onto a patrol boat, the Sheriff's Office said.
They administered emergency aid before paramedics took over and transported him to HCMC, where he died less than two hours later, authorities said.
Paul Walsh
