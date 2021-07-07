Authorities Wednesday identified the Minneapolis police officer who crashed into and killed an innocent driver during a police pursuit Tuesday morning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Leneal Frazier, 40, of St. Paul.

Officer Brian Cummings was driving the squad car that crashed into Frazier's vehicle, according to a report released Wednesday by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police said Tuesday that Cummings was pursuing a robbery suspect in a carjacked vehicle northbound on Lyndale Avenue. The squad struck Frazier's vehicle at the intersection with 41st Ave. N.

On Tuesday, family members identified Frazier as the innocent victim in the crash. His niece, Darnella Frazier, is the teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd last year and won an honorary Pulitzer for her bearing witness to the fatal arrest that sparked worldwide protest and monthslong unrest last summer in Minneapolis.

MPD and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.

State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank refused to comment on the investigation, citing it as "open and active."

In an interview Wednesday, police spokesman John Elder said the robbery suspect being pursued by police was still at large. He said he couldn't comment further because the case is open and under internal review.

Elder said the pursuit "fit the criteria" of chases warranted per MPD policy because the suspect was a robbery suspect. No information about the identity of the suspect has been released.

Per MPD policy, officers can only engage in a chase if they believe a suspect has committed or is about to commit "a serious and violent felony or gross misdemeanor."

Last December during a joint new conference, MPD and Hennepin County Sheriff's Officer announced they were teaming up with State Patrol to crack down on carjackings by using helicopters. Elder said at the time the aerial surveillance would "support the ground troops" and help avoid police pursuits.

"It's less likely to get people hurt," Sheriff David Hutchinson added.

Cummings and another officer are facing a 2019 lawsuit that said they used Tasers when they responded to a mental health crisis call in August 2017 that caused further mental harm. The incident involving Cliff Johnson on his front stoop in the 5500 block of 38th Avenue South was recorded on body cameras.

Johnson, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is suing the city of Minneapolis, Cummings and Officer Kevin Franek, who fired the Taser without warning.

This is a developing story.

