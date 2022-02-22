Authorities have identified the motorist who died Friday in a collision with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 394.

Alan A. Caraveo, 30, of Melrose, Minn., suffered numerous fatal injuries from the predawn crash on I-394 near the Ridgedale Mall, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph P. Maness, 20, of St. Anthony, was booked into the Hennepin County jail later in the morning and awaits possibly being charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Maness started heading west in his SUV on eastbound I-394 at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis before colliding with Caraveo's eastbound car, the patrol said.

Maness was treated for injuries and then jailed shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman in the car, Neyvia Irias, was taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.