Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who collided with a semitrailer truck in Chaska and died.
The crash occurred at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Engler Boulevard at Clover Ridge Drive, police said.
Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he died that same morning, according to police.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Mark R. Hagen, of Chaska. Authorities have not said whether Hagen was wearing a helmet.
Police did not say whether the truck driver was injured.
