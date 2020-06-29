Authorities on Monday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a bicyclist northwest of downtown Minneapolis.
Allen G. Lind, 30, of St. Paul, died at HCMC on Wednesday, one day after suffering multiple injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Lind and the bicyclist collided about 4:15 p.m. on June 23 at N. 7th Street and N. Plymouth Avenue, the examiner’s office said.
Authorities have yet to say whether the bicyclist suffered any injuries. Police said they would be releasing details of the crash later Monday.
