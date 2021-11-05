Authorities on Friday identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision over the weekend in Brooklyn Center.

Chee Vang, 32, of Brooklyn Center, died late Sunday morning when he collided with a minivan at Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 70th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

An off-duty North Memorial Health Hospital paramedic was preforming CPR on the motorcycle driver before Vang was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial, where he died shortly after noon, the examiner's office said.

The minivan driver, Ariel L. Larson, was turning left from southbound Brooklyn Boulevard and was hit by the Vang as he rode west on 70th, police said.

Police have not said whether anyone else was injured, nor have they identified the driver of the minivan.

