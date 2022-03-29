Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed late last week in his home near George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis.

Kirk D. Lee, 46, died from a gunshot to the torso late Friday in the 3800 block of S. Chicago Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers called to the scene found Lee wounded and gave him medical aid, police said. Emergency responders took Lee to HCMC, where he died that night.

No arrests have been announced. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.

George Floyd Square is a grass-roots memorial to the man who was killed in May 2020 while in police custody.