Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot earlier this week in St. Paul.
Michael Alexander Pleasants, 33, of St. Paul, was shot Tuesday shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Bates Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.
St. Paul fire medics arrived and declared Pleasants dead at the scene, according to police.
No arrests have been announced.
Police investigators are looking for potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
There have been 14 homicides so far this year in St. Paul.
St. Paul
