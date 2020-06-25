Authorities on Thursday identified the man who fatally shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement on his property while his home in Andover burned to the ground.

Chad A. Thorstenson, 50, died Wednesday morning behind his house in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The house fire was detected by a passerby about 6:30 a.m., and a SWAT team joined fire personnel in responding to the scene.

Deputies arrived to find Thorstenson in a horse trailer with sleeping quarters by a pole building at the back of the property, where he was threatening deputies, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10 a.m., Thorstenson fired one shot and killed himself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A witness said he spotted horses behind the property. Thor Ranch lists its location at the property’s address.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to say whether Thorstenson set the fire.

On Feb. 12, deputies were called to the home by a woman who lived there about Thorstenson threatening to damage a storage pod with a skid loader, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman said she received texts from Thorstenson that included the threat to “gun down any ... sheriff that comes in here again,” the complaint read.

One deputy heard nine gunshots coming from the home, the complaint continued. Thorstenson surrendered four days later. He was charged with felony reckless charge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from a drunken driving conviction in 2017.