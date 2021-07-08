Authorities have identified a western Wisconsin man who drowned in a Lakeville lake on July 4.

The body of Brandon M. Elmberg, 28, of Roberts, Wis.,was recovered by first responders Sunday night from Lake Marion off Antlers Park Beach, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Lake Marion straddles Interstate 35 between 185th and 205th streets. The 530-acre lake is 21 feet deep at its deepest point and has one public access ramp for boats and one public beach with no lifeguards at Antlers Park.

PAUL WALSH