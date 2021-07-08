Authorities have identified a western Wisconsin man who drowned in a Lakeville lake on July 4.
The body of Brandon M. Elmberg, 28, of Roberts, Wis.,was recovered by first responders Sunday night from Lake Marion off Antlers Park Beach, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
Lake Marion straddles Interstate 35 between 185th and 205th streets. The 530-acre lake is 21 feet deep at its deepest point and has one public access ramp for boats and one public beach with no lifeguards at Antlers Park.
PAUL WALSH
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship
Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson strapped in and set off Sunday on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.
Business
Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs.
Local
Missing 91-year-old woman found dead in St. Paul creek
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her North End residence on Friday.
Local
Man shot, wounded in south Minneapolis a block south of E. Lake Street
The man, in his 30s, was shot twice in the chest, police say.
Sports
Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich
Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.