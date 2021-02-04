Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Nisswa, Minn.

Jeremy D. Frost, 29, crashed his pickup truck into a tree Monday night near the intersection of County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

Frost, of Nisswa, died at the scene.

Authorities have yet to address what led to the pickup leaving eastbound County Road 18 before crashing.

Frost's survivors include a wife and a 2-month-old daughter, according to an online fundraising effort started on the family's behalf.

Paul Walsh