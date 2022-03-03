Authorities have identified the man who died in an apartment fire earlier this week in St. Paul that injured two other people.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday that James E. Sparks, 73, died in Tuesday's single-unit blaze that resulted in the city's first fire fatality of the year.
The two others injured were hospitalized and so far have survived the fire, which struck the Johnson Parkway Apartments in the 1300 block of E. Ames Avenue East at around 2:15 p.m.
Officials attributed the likely cause of the fire to smoking. The apartment's smoke detector was not working, the officials said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Eagle Brook withdraws megachurch proposal in Minnetonka
Many residents said they didn't want the project in their neighborhood, although the church cited "known and unknown variables."
Local
Authorities ID man who died in apartment fire this week in St. Paul that injured 2 other people
Tuesday's single-unit blaze resulted in the city's first fire fatality of the year.
Local
Mpls., St. Paul parents brace for more turmoil: A teachers' strike
After enduring two years of pandemic upheaval to their children's education, Twin Cities parents contemplate the impact of a looming teachers' strike.
Local
HCMC promised to change. Then came the blackface photos
Some employees say the response will test leadership's commitment to change, following a series of incidents that have exacerbated racial tensions inside the hospital system.
Duluth
Biden visits Blatnik Bridge, highlights $1 trillion infrastructure law in Twin Ports visit
The president's stop comes on the heels of his first State of the Union address.