Authorities have identified the man who died after his home caught fire two weeks ago in south Minneapolis.

Richard L. Parsons, 40, died on Oct. 31 at HCMC from injuries and smoke inhalation suffered the day before at his 2½-story house in the 3400 block of S. Blaisdell Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters brought out Parsons from the second floor and started resuscitation efforts before he was taken by ambulance to HCMC, the Fire Department said.

Another resident was unharmed and was outside when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to smoking, according to fire officials.

One firefighter injured his ankle when he partly fell through a small hole burned through a floor. Two other firefighters were evaluated for exhaustion.

