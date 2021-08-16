Authorities on Monday identified the man who was stabbed to death in a Loring Park apartment last week.

Omar A. Hirsi, 27, was stabbed in the chest Thursday morning in a third-floor residence in an apartment building in the 300 block of Oak Grove Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A man was arrested at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

Hirsi, of Minneapolis, was stabbed about 6:15 a.m., and was taken by paramedics to HCMC, where he died about 7:40 a.m., Minneapolis police said.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or how the two men knew each other.

