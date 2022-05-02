Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death one morning late last week in north Minneapolis.

Theodore J. Collins, 37, of Minneapolis, died Friday in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police quickly apprehended a man who ran from the scene of the shooting, and they also arrested a woman without incident. Guns were seized from both of them, police said. Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have not addressed a possible motive for the shooting.

There have been 32 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, with 14 of them coming in April, and 11 in the last half of the month.

There were 25 homicides in Minneapolis at this time in 2021, a year that ended with 97, matching the city's annual record set in 1995.