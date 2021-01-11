Authorities on Monday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in Richfield.
Raekwon R. Martin, 25, of Richfield, was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the 900 block of E. 77th Street.
Police said officers arrived at an apartment complex parking lot and found Martin unresponsive and with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died at the scene.
No arrests have been announced in connection with his killing.
Witnesses reported to police that they saw a passenger car with two males fleeing the area.
"Investigators are actively pursuing leads," a police statement read Monday afternoon.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
'Church Service' led by 'Storm the Capitol' organizer approved for State Capitol
Law enforcement has been on alert after credible threats of violence tied to Sunday events around country.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Twin Cities in line for up to 9 inches of snow with year's first storm
The south metro and southern Minnesota could see 6 inches of snow or more Thursday and Friday.
Local
St. Louis Park man pleads guilty to serving as soldier in ISIS suicide unit
Sentencing guidelines call for the 24-year-old to serve 20 years in prison, but the
Local
Minnesota pastor says on video to be ready to 'arm up' as a citizen militia force
Alexandria's Darryl Knappen is drawing praise and condemnation.