Authorities on Monday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in Richfield.

Raekwon R. Martin, 25, of Richfield, was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the 900 block of E. 77th Street.

Police said officers arrived at an apartment complex parking lot and found Martin unresponsive and with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced in connection with his killing.

Witnesses reported to police that they saw a passenger car with two males fleeing the area.

"Investigators are actively pursuing leads," a police statement read Monday afternoon.

