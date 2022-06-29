Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was shot to death earlier this week in south Minneapolis.

Marcus D. Sanders, 31, of Chicago, was shot Monday afternoon and died soon after at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police believe a group of four people, who all knew each other, got into an argument around 1 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue, said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten. At least two of them drew guns, and Sanders was shot.

No arrests have been announced by police. Nobody else at the scene was injured, he said.

Police have yet to provide more details about how the people in the group knew each other.

There have been 45 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database.