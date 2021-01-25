Authorities on Monday identified the man who was run over and killed in a hit-and-run in St. Paul last week, and they also have narrowed down the type of vehicle involved.

John D. Benjamin, 68, died after being hit near his home while walking about 8:35 p.m. Friday and was left in the southbound lane of N. Mc­Knight Road near the intersection with Margaret Street, police said.

Police investigators say they are looking for the driver and a Chevy Malibu, model year 1997 to 2003, which left behind a platinum-gray side mirror and likely has damage to the passenger side front end.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said that people who knew Benjamin told authorities he was deaf, but they have yet to say whether that was a factor in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 651-266-5549.

Paul Walsh