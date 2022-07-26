Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Andover.
Eric Nordstrom, 48, of Oak Grove, was headed north on Tulip Street when he collided with a pickup truck heading east on 173rd Lane NW. about 10:50 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders conducted life-saving measures, but Nordstrom was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The woman in the pickup was not injured, the sheriff's office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Authorities ID man killed in Andover motorcycle crash
The crash happened Friday at 173rd Lane NW. and Tulip Street.
Politics
Walz continues to outraise Jensen in Minnesota governor's race
The latest campaign finance reports ahead of the Aug. 9 primary show Democratic incumbents for constitutional offices largely outraised Republican hopefuls.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis can enforce 2040 Plan — for now
A Hennepin County judge on Tuesday allowed the city to use the plan while it appeals a court order tossing it aside.
Local
Circle Pines wins Supreme Court ruling over watershed board appointments
The north metro city sued Anoka County, saying it violated state law.
Local
Three arrested after gunfight near Mpls. police officers outside 4th Precinct
One bullet hit the building, police said. No injuries reported.