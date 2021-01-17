Authorities on Sunday identified a man fatally hit by a stray bullet while he was in his home's garage in Willmar, Minn., as the investigation into the gunshot's origins continued.

David Delfosse, 41, was hit in the chest Friday night while working in his garage in the 1000 block of SW. 4th Street, where family members saw he had collapsed, police said.

Emergency responders provided aid until Delfosse was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police said in a statement that their initial evidence is pointing to someone firing an "errant bullet" toward the garage.

"This case is being investigated as a homicide," the statement continued. However, "at this point there is no evidence to indicate the homeowner was an intended target or victim."

The next morning, a police SWAT team served a high-risk search warrant at a nearby residence in the 1000 block of SW. 3rd Street in connection with Delfosse's death. Police have not elaborated on what led them to carry out the search. No arrests have been announced.

Law enforcement is asking nearby residents to review home security recordings and report anything suspicious to police at 1-320-235-2244.

Paul Walsh