Authorities on Thursday identified the man who was fatally stabbed over the weekend in north Minneapolis and added that a case for possible charges has been sent to prosecutors.

Jeffrey A. Winfield, 52, was stabbed in the abdomen late Sunday afternoon at a home in the 3100 block of N. Oliver Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. He died early that evening at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman there suffering from a noncritical stab wound, police said. Her identity has yet to be released.

Police said the man and woman are related, but they did not elaborate. Police spokesman Garrett Parten said the case "was sent to [the County Attorney's Office] earlier this week for consideration" of charges.