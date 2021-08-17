Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot in St. Paul this week.
Glenn D. Smith, 27, was shot about 12:45 a.m. Monday near Lexington and Larpenteur avenues, police said.
Officers went to the scene and found Smith unresponsive in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the city's 17th homicide victim of the year.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call police at 651-266-5650.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
