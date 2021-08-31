A 47-year-old man could be charged as soon as Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man who then drove onto Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis and crashed.

The suspect was booked into jail Monday night in connection with the shooting that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday near I-94.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The victim, identified Wednesday as 38-year-old Luis D. Martinez Ortiz, was declared dead at North Memorial Health Hospital. Martinez Ortiz was shot in the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the two men were outside their vehicles on Dowling Avenue when the suspect opened fire.

Both got into their vehicles and fled. Martinez Ortiz drove down a ramp, onto I-94 and off the road, hitting meter lights before coming to rest along the center median, police said.

A man drove onto I-94 in north Minneapolis after being shot Sunday. Credit: Star Tribune file

