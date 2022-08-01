Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed after a fight in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis last week.

Chante L. Williams, 28, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The same incident left two other people shot, with one last reported to be in critical condition, according to police.

One person has been arrested, and officers recovered two guns, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Officers and first responders reported to the area in response to a fight inside a business that escalated into a gunfight outside, police said. The dispute is believed to have involved fully automatic weapons, police added.

A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second man who had been shot multiple times also was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, Parten said.