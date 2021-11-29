Authorities have identified the man who was hit by a vehicle and killed in downtown Hopkins.

Charles A. Claude, 90, of Hopkins, was struck Nov. 9 at the intersection of S. 11th Avenue and Mainstreet, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Claude died on Nov. 11 at a hospice residence in Edina from his numerous injuries, the medical examiner said. A memorial service for Claude is scheduled for Friday at the Washburn-McReavy Chapel in Hopkins.

The examiner's office said the crash was accidental in nature. Police have yet to release any information about the incident.