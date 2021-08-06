Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot this week in a north Minneapolis home during a dispute.

Boris L. Likuwa, 21, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest at a residence Tuesday in the 2300 block of N. Dupont Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in the death of Likuwa, who was shot shortly after midnight and died less than 30 minutes later at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482