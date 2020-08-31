Authorities on Monday identified the teenager who fell from the bucket of a tractor during a chore on the Iron Range, and was run over and killed.

Alaric Lamke, 15, of Britt, Minn., died early Friday evening on property southwest of Eveleth in Clinton Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Lamke and his father were in the bucket of the skid steer tractor while a man was operating the machine.

As they were moving a tree across the property, Lamke fell and was run over.

Emergency responders provided aid to Lamke, but he was declared dead at the scene.