MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified two Mineral Point firefighters killed in a crash in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that 43-year-old Brian Busch and 69-year-old Jamie Ludlum were killed early Thursday morning when a semitrailer struck their fire truck on Highway 151 in Iowa County.

The firefighters were trying to turn into an emergency crossover with their lights flashing when they were hit. The semitrailer driver wasn't hurt.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for almost 15 hours.

Busch and Ludlum had a combined 60 years of service with the Mineral Point Fire Department. The State Journal reported that a procession carried their bodies from a Dodgeville funeral home to UW Hospital for autopsies on Friday. Firefighters lined the route and the UW Med Flight helicopter followed in the sky.