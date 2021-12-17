A Minneapolis man has been identified as the driver killed in a late-night, single-vehicle crash last week in north Minneapolis.
Police said Ronny J.R. Welch, 34, was speeding near N. 27th and Lyndale avenues Dec. 9 shortly after midnight when his vehicle flipped over and hit a tree. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Welch died at the scene.
