Authorities have identified the motorist who died in a two-vehicle collision at a southeastern Minnesota intersection west of Rochester over the weekend.

Mark D. Johnson, 58, of Owatonna, Minn., was killed in a crash late Sunday morning just north of Mantorville in Dodge County, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol: Johnson was heading east on County Road 16 about 15 miles west of Rochester and collided with a pickup heading north on Hwy. 57. Johnson died before reaching a hospital.

Suffering noncritical injuries in the pickup were three people from nearby Hayfield: driver Bradley Schmidt, 54, and passengers Mary Kay Schmidt, 58, and Danielle Schmidt, 20.