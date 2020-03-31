Authorities have identified the motorist who died in a two-vehicle collision at a southeastern Minnesota intersection west of Rochester over the weekend.
Mark D. Johnson, 58, of Owatonna, Minn., was killed in a crash late Sunday morning just north of Mantorville in Dodge County, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol: Johnson was heading east on County Road 16 about 15 miles west of Rochester and collided with a pickup heading north on Hwy. 57. Johnson died before reaching a hospital.
Suffering noncritical injuries in the pickup were three people from nearby Hayfield: driver Bradley Schmidt, 54, and passengers Mary Kay Schmidt, 58, and Danielle Schmidt, 20.
