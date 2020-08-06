Authorities on Thursday identified the 17-year-old pickup truck driver killed in a crash in western Hennepin County that also injured her two sisters.

Ayriona M. Derheim, of Big Lake, Minn., died at the scene of the wreck early Sunday evening in Corcoran, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pickup was heading east on Oakdale Drive near Jeffrey Lane before it went off the road to the right and rolled over, according to police.

Her 15-year-old sister was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries. Police said a 14-year-old sister in the pickup was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police have yet to explain why the truck left the road or disclose who among the three were wearing seat belts.