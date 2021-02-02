Authorities on Tuesday identified the teenager who drowned last week in an icy lake in Eagan.

An unresponsive Jeylon E. Holloway, 13, of Bloomington, was pulled from Lemay Lake about 2:15 p.m. Thursday after being reported missing less than hour earlier.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Holloway died about 4:20 a.m. Friday at a Minneapolis hospital.

The family explained in an online fundraising appeal that Jeylon was at a nearby hotel and took his dog, Chloe, for a walk that afternoon, but "Chloe came back to the hotel without Jeylon."

Authorities have repeatedly warned that ice on southern Minnesota lakes and rivers should not be considered safe during this winter of unusually mild weather so far.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482