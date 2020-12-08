Authorities on Tuesday identified the man whose body was recovered last week from the Minnesota River in Shakopee after he was reported missing several days earlier.

Michael T. Erickson, 63, was pulled from the water on the afternoon of Dec. 3 by emergency responders after a 911 caller reported seeing it floating near Huber Park, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said it has yet to determine a cause and manner of death for Erickson.

Bloomington police said on Dec. 3 that Erickson was missing and was last seen by family days before that.