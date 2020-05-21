A man who went missing after the canoe he was in capsized Wednesday on a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was found dead.

Authorities found the victim, a 29-year-old man, about 3:25 p.m. after searching Tuscarora Lake northwest of Grand Marais for about 90 minutes, said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Two others who were in the canoe were able to swim to safety, Eliasen said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

"This certainly is not how we hoped the search would turn out, and a tough way to start the season just days after the stay-at-home order was lifted," Eliasen said in a statement.