HAYWARD, Wis. — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief's truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The Sawyer County deputies reported they'd found a body inside the truck. Investigators were trying to determine who it is but say no foul play is suspected.